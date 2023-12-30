It was a tough night for Montpelier which was overmatched by Bryan in this 48-19 verdict.

Bryan opened with a 10-0 advantage over Montpelier through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 30-3 half margin at the Locomotives’ expense.

Bryan charged to a 44-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-4 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Bryan faced off against Lima Bath and Montpelier took on Pettisville on Dec. 22 at Montpelier High School.

