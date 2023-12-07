OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 7, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley delivers statement win over Ashtabula St. John

Andover Pymatuning Valley scored early and often to roll over Ashtabula St. John 76-45 on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Ashtabula St. John played in a 57-33 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 30, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Bristolville Bristol in a basketball game.

Arcadia takes advantage of early margin to defeat Pandora-Gilboa

Arcadia broke to an early lead and topped Pandora-Gilboa 52-23 at Arcadia High on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Arcadia faced off against Sycamore Mohawk and Pandora-Gilboa took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Nov. 28 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Arcanum records thin win against Ansonia

Arcanum topped Ansonia 47-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ansonia faced off against Union City and Arcanum took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Nov. 30 at Pleasant Hill Newton High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe earns solid win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Arcanum Franklin Monroe eventually beat West Alexandria Twin Valley South 38-28 on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 30, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Houston Hou on Dec. 2 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Arlington slips past Bloomdale Elmwood

Arlington posted a narrow 50-42 win over Bloomdale Elmwood on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Arlington faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Leipsic on Dec. 2 at Leipsic High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon survives for narrow win over Tiffin Calvert

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon topped Tiffin Calvert 50-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Gibsonburg and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 2 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern overpowers Blanchester in thorough fashion

Batavia Clermont Northeastern handled Blanchester 49-24 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Blanchester faced off against Georgetown.

Bellaire overpowers East Liverpool Beaver Local in thorough fashion

Bellaire recorded a big victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local 63-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on Dec. 7.

Bellaire opened with an 18-9 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver Local through the first quarter.

The Big Reds fought to a 42-18 intermission margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Bellaire steamrolled to a 53-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers closed the lead with a 12-10 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 30, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against East Liverpool.

Bellbrook dominates Monroe

Bellbrook recorded a big victory over Monroe 55-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Bellbrook and Monroe faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Bellbrook High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Monroe faced off against Cincinnati St Ursula and Bellbrook took on Franklin on Dec. 2 at Bellbrook High School.

Belmont Union Local dominates Cadiz Harrison Central

Belmont Union Local earned a convincing 55-19 win over Cadiz Harrison Central during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Jan. 31, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Belmont Union Local took on Cameron on Nov. 30 at Cameron High School.

Beverly Fort Frye defeats Wheeling Linsly

Beverly Fort Frye earned a convincing 59-33 win over Wheeling Linsly in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Wheeling Linsly squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Parkersburg South.

Bryan takes down Paulding

Bryan earned a convincing 68-31 win over Paulding for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

The first quarter gave Bryan a 24-6 lead over Paulding.

The Golden Bears’ shooting steamrolled in front for a 48-16 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 58-26.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-5 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Paulding squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bryan faced off against Defiance.

Bucyrus Wynford claims tight victory against Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Bucyrus Wynford posted a narrow 41-37 win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bucyrus Wynford faced off against Centerburg and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on New Washington Buckeye Central on Dec. 2 at New Washington Buckeye Central High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern narrowly defeats Lucasville Valley

Chillicothe Southeastern handed Lucasville Valley a tough 41-25 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Piketon and Lucasville Valley took on Franklin Furnace Green on Nov. 29 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Cincinnati Anderson takes down Cincinnati West Clermont

Cincinnati Anderson rolled past Cincinnati West Clermont for a comfortable 68-25 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Oxford Talawanda.

Cincinnati Seton secures a win over Cincinnati Mercy McAuley

Cincinnati Seton notched a win against Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 44-26 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley squared off with Loveland in a basketball game.

Coal Grove claims victory against Ironton

Coal Grove grabbed a 44-28 victory at the expense of Ironton for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

Last season, Ironton and Coal Grove faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Coal Grove faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Ironton took on Huntington St Joseph Central on Dec. 2 at Ironton High School.

Columbiana bests Lisbon

Columbiana recorded a big victory over Lisbon 51-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Columbiana and Lisbon squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Columbiana faced off against East Palestine and Lisbon took on Lowellville on Dec. 2 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Columbiana Crestview prevails over Youngstown Liberty

It was a tough night for Youngstown Liberty which was overmatched by Columbiana Crestview in this 60-15 verdict.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Youngstown Liberty faced off against McDonald and Columbiana Crestview took on Lowellville on Nov. 30 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready exhales after close call with Heath

Columbus Bishop Ready finally found a way to top Heath 28-22 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Columbus Patriot Prep grinds out close victory over Sugar Grove Berne Union

Columbus Patriot Prep topped Sugar Grove Berne Union 39-35 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Columbus Patriot Prep faced off against Columbus School for Girls and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Corning Miller on Nov. 28 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Columbus Grove survives overtime against Harrod Allen East

Columbus Grove topped Harrod Allen East in a 53-51 overtime thriller for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Grove High on Dec. 7.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Columbus Grove faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Columbus Grove faced off against Elida.

Convoy Crestview delivers statement win over Leipsic

Convoy Crestview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Leipsic 57-22 on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Leipsic and Convoy Crestview played in a 44-36 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Leipsic faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Convoy Crestview took on St. Henry on Dec. 2 at St. Henry.

Cortland Maplewood posts win at Bristolville Bristol’s expense

Cortland Maplewood knocked off Bristolville Bristol 53-41 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

The last time Bristolville Bristol and Cortland Maplewood played in a 42-37 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Vienna Mathews and Bristolville Bristol took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Nov. 30 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Dayton Meadowdale defeats Dayton Dunbar

Dayton Meadowdale left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Dayton Dunbar from start to finish for a 57-25 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Dunbar High on Dec. 7.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Dunbar squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Urbana.

Dayton Northridge routs De Graff Riverside

Dayton Northridge scored early and often to roll over De Graff Riverside 52-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

The last time Dayton Northridge and De Graff Riverside played in a 35-27 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, De Graff Riverside faced off against Tipp City Bethel.

Defiance Tinora crushes Continental

Defiance Tinora unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Continental 46-7 Thursday on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Continental squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Continental High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Defiance Tinora faced off against Bryan and Continental took on Hicksville on Nov. 28 at Hicksville High School.

Delphos Jefferson claims victory against Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson eventually beat Spencerville 52-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Spencerville squared off on Feb. 21, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Spencerville faced off against Lima Bath and Delphos Jefferson took on Kalida on Nov. 30 at Kalida High School.

Dola Hardin Northern survives for narrow win over North Baltimore

Dola Hardin Northern posted a narrow 33-25 win over North Baltimore at Dola Hardin Northern High on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Dola Hardin Northern and North Baltimore played in a 40-33 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 30, North Baltimore faced off against Toledo Woodward.

East Palestine prevails over Youngstown Valley Christian

East Palestine recorded a big victory over Youngstown Valley Christian 51-11 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

The last time East Palestine and Youngstown Valley Christian played in a 44-17 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, East Palestine faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Wellsville on Nov. 30 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton delivers statement win over Vanlue

Findlay Liberty-Benton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Vanlue 59-11 on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Vanlue faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Vanlue faced off against Bucyrus and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 2 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Fort Loramie prevails over Houston Hou

Fort Loramie scored early and often to roll over Houston Hou 49-22 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Houston Hou faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Fort Loramie took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 2 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Frankfort Adena routs New Boston Glenwood

Frankfort Adena rolled past New Boston Glenwood for a comfortable 68-19 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Frankfort Adena faced off against Williamsport Westfall.

Franklin Furnace Green overpowers Oak Hill in thorough fashion

Franklin Furnace Green dominated Oak Hill 56-22 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Oak Hill took on Portsmouth Clay on Nov. 30 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Fremont outlasts Edon

Fremont collected a solid win over Edon in a 48-34 verdict on Dec. 7 in Indiana girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Edon faced off against Defiance Ayersville.

Germantown Valley View dominates Eaton

Germantown Valley View’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Eaton 59-18 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Eaton squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Germantown Valley View faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Eaton took on Dayton Oakwood on Dec. 2 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Gibsonburg earns solid win over Kansas Lakota

Gibsonburg pushed past Kansas Lakota for a 44-29 win on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg played in a 44-37 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Gibsonburg faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Dec. 2 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Goshen pockets slim win over Batavia

Goshen topped Batavia 59-52 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

Last season, Goshen and Batavia faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Batavia High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Batavia faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Goshen took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Nov. 30 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Hamilton Ross dominates Franklin in convincing showing

Hamilton Ross’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Franklin 64-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Franklin faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Franklin faced off against Bellbrook and Hamilton Ross took on Trenton Edgewood on Dec. 2 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Hanoverton United overwhelms Leetonia

It was a tough night for Leetonia which was overmatched by Hanoverton United in this 41-12 verdict.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Hanoverton United faced off against Lisbon.

Holgate overcomes Antwerp

Holgate handed Antwerp a tough 43-33 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Kinsman Badger takes down Vienna Mathews

Kinsman Badger dismissed Vienna Mathews by a 50-19 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Vienna Mathews squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Vienna Mathews High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Vienna Mathews faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Nov. 30 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae dominates Garrettsville Garfield in convincing showing

Leavittsburg LaBrae recorded a big victory over Garrettsville Garfield 51-18 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Recently on Nov. 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off with Niles in a basketball game.

Lebanon outlasts Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Lebanon handed Cincinnati Walnut Hills a tough 58-47 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Lebanon faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Morrow Little Miami on Nov. 30 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Leesburg Fairfield Local defeats Ripley RULH

Leesburg Fairfield Local raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-25 win over Ripley RULH for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Leesburg Fairfield Local High on Dec. 7.

The last time Leesburg Fairfield Local and Ripley RULH played in a 60-22 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 29, Leesburg Fairfield Local squared off with Peebles in a basketball game.

Lewisburg Tri-County North survives for narrow win over New Paris National Trail

Lewisburg Tri-County North finally found a way to top New Paris National Trail 47-44 on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewisburg Tri-County North and New Paris National Trail squared off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, New Paris National Trail faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Dec. 2 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Lima Bath darts by Van Wert

Lima Bath raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-19 win over Van Wert at Van Wert High on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lima Bath and Van Wert faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Lima Bath faced off against Spencerville.

Lima Perry overwhelms Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Lima Perry dominated Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48-27 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

Last season, Lima Perry and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Lima Perry faced off against Celina and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Arlington on Dec. 2 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Logan tops Albany Alexander

Logan recorded a big victory over Albany Alexander 58-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Logan High on Dec. 7.

Last season, Logan and Albany Alexander faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Logan faced off against Bloom-Carroll.

Maria Stein Marion Local overpowers Delphos St. John’s in thorough fashion

Maria Stein Marion Local scored early and often to roll over Delphos St. John’s 48-15 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Maria Stein Marion Local High on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Lima Shawnee and Delphos St. John’s took on Spencerville on Nov. 28 at Delphos St. John’s.

Maumee thwarts Tontogany Otsego’s quest

Maumee collected a solid win over Tontogany Otsego in a 32-22 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Northwood and Maumee took on Rossford on Dec. 1 at Rossford High School.

McDonald slips past Lowellville

McDonald finally found a way to top Lowellville 35-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Lowellville and McDonald faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lowellville faced off against Lisbon and McDonald took on Youngstown Liberty on Nov. 30 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Metamora Evergreen overwhelms Swanton

Metamora Evergreen controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-17 win against Swanton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Swanton and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Swanton took on Millbury Lake on Nov. 28 at Millbury Lake High School.

Middletown Madison delivers statement win over Brookville

Middletown Madison recorded a big victory over Brookville 52-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

Last season, Middletown Madison and Brookville faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Brookville faced off against Eaton and Middletown Madison took on Waynesville on Nov. 30 at Middletown Madison High School.

Milford overcomes Morrow Little Miami

Milford collected a solid win over Morrow Little Miami in a 63-48 verdict on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Milford and Morrow Little Miami played in a 53-41 game on Jan. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford took on Loveland on Nov. 30 at Milford High School.

Mineral Ridge dominates Sebring

Mineral Ridge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-16 win over Sebring in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Sebring faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Sebring McKinley High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Sebring faced off against Campbell Memorial and Mineral Ridge took on Pepper Pike Orange on Dec. 2 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

Minster collects victory over Coldwater

Minster notched a win against Coldwater 35-22 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Coldwater High on Dec. 7.

Last season, Minster and Coldwater faced off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Coldwater faced off against Celina and Minster took on Ottoville on Dec. 2 at Minster High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown bests Wilmington

Mt. Orab Western Brown rolled past Wilmington for a comfortable 57-36 victory at Wilmington High on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 73-45 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Wilmington faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Goshen on Nov. 30 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Nelsonville-York overcomes McArthur Vinton County

Nelsonville-York collected a solid win over McArthur Vinton County in a 46-36 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York faced off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Nelsonville-York took on Marietta on Nov. 30 at Marietta High School.

Fort Recovery comes up short in matchup with New Bremen

New Bremen notched a win against Fort Recovery 40-29 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

New Bremen opened with a 9-6 advantage over Fort Recovery through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 19-12 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

New Bremen darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals and the Indians each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Fort Recovery squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fort Recovery faced off against Portland Jay County and New Bremen took on Delphos Jefferson on Nov. 28 at New Bremen High School.

New Madison Tri-Village exhales after close call with Union City Mississinawa Valley

New Madison Tri-Village posted a narrow 60-59 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Russia on Dec. 2 at Russia High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local dominates North Jackson Jackson-Milton in convincing showing

New Middletown Springfield Local recorded a big victory over North Jackson Jackson-Milton 53-25 on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time New Middletown Springfield Local and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 55-48 game on Feb. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 30, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Brookfield.

Newton Falls defeats Campbell Memorial

Newton Falls dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-24 win over Campbell Memorial for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Newton Falls High on Dec. 7.

Last season, Newton Falls and Campbell Memorial faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Campbell Memorial High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Newton Falls faced off against Columbiana Heartland Christian and Campbell Memorial took on Sebring on Nov. 30 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Oak Harbor holds off Genoa Area

Oak Harbor posted a narrow 43-40 win over Genoa Area in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Recently on Dec. 1, Genoa Area squared off with Pemberville Eastwood in a basketball game.

Old Fort tops Elmore Woodmore in extra frame

Old Fort topped Elmore Woodmore in a 49-45 overtime thriller in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Old Fort faced off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Elmore Woodmore faced off against New Riegel and Old Fort took on Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic on Nov. 30 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf narrowly defeats Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf handed Kenton a tough 56-40 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 19-8 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.

The Titans opened an immense 32-17 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf thundered to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats outpointed the Titans 16-15 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kenton faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Kalida.

Park Hills Notre Dame survives for narrow win over Cincinnati St. Ursula

Park Hills Notre Dame posted a narrow 35-33 win over Cincinnati St. Ursula for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati St Ursula faced off against Monroe.

Peebles dominates Manchester

Peebles raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-21 win over Manchester in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Peebles and Manchester faced off on Dec. 16, 2021 at Manchester High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Manchester faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Peebles took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Nov. 29 at Peebles High School.

Point Pleasant prevails over Corning Miller

Point Pleasant rolled past Corning Miller for a comfortable 48-10 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Corning Miller faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian.

Portsmouth Notre Dame thwarts Willow Wood Symmes Valley’s quest

Portsmouth Notre Dame handed Willow Wood Symmes Valley a tough 49-36 loss on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Portsmouth Notre Dame and Willow Wood Symmes Valley played in a 62-31 game on Jan. 24, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 29, Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off with Coal Grove in a basketball game.

Proctorville Fairland overwhelms Ironton Rock Hill

Proctorville Fairland dismissed Ironton Rock Hill by a 77-25 count at Ironton Rock Hill High on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Cory-Rawson takes advantage of early margin to defeat McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

An early dose of momentum helped Cory-Rawson to a 58-25 runaway past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Cory-Rawson faced off against Lima and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Ada on Nov. 30 at Ada High School.

Rayland Buckeye Local squeezes past Toronto

Rayland Buckeye Local topped Toronto 40-36 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Toronto took on Wellsville on Nov. 28 at Wellsville High School.

Rockford Parkway rides to cruise-control win over New Knoxville

Rockford Parkway dismissed New Knoxville by a 47-26 count on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Rockford Parkway and New Knoxville played in a 47-29 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 28, New Knoxville faced off against Botkins and Rockford Parkway took on Convoy Crestview on Nov. 28 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Salineville Southern Local crushes Wellsville

Salineville Southern Local dismissed Wellsville by a 57-33 count on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Wellsville faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Salineville Southern Local took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Dec. 2 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Seaman North Adams outlasts South Webster

Seaman North Adams knocked off South Webster 55-44 on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 30, South Webster faced off against Raceland and Seaman North Adams took on Fayetteville on Nov. 30 at Fayetteville High School.

Sherwood Fairview darts past Hicksville with early burst

Sherwood Fairview controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 59-21 victory over Hicksville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Sherwood Fairview and Hicksville faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Hicksville faced off against Woodburn Woodlan.

Sidney bests Xenia

Sidney controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-24 win against Xenia in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Sidney and Xenia faced off on Feb. 13, 2023 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Xenia faced off against Fairborn and Sidney took on Troy on Dec. 2 at Sidney High School.

South Point secures a win over Chesapeake

South Point handed Chesapeake a tough 48-30 loss on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Chesapeake and South Point played in a 39-26 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

Recently on Nov. 28, South Point squared off with Greenup County in a basketball game.

St. Henry denies Versailles’ challenge

St. Henry handed Versailles a tough 57-47 loss at St. Henry on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Versailles, as it began with a 15-13 edge over St. Henry through the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins’ shooting moved in front for a 34-23 lead over the Tigers at the half.

St. Henry thundered to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time St. Henry and Versailles played in a 42-37 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, St. Henry faced off against Convoy Crestview and Versailles took on Anna on Dec. 2 at Anna High School.

Steubenville overwhelms East Liverpool

Steubenville scored early and often to roll over East Liverpool 57-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Steubenville and East Liverpool faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Steubenville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, East Liverpool faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Steubenville took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Nov. 30 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking defeats Reedsville Eastern

Stewart Federal Hocking controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-34 win against Reedsville Eastern in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Stewart Federal Hocking squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Belpre on Nov. 30 at Belpre High School.

The Plains Athens dominates Bidwell River Valley

The Plains Athens dismissed Bidwell River Valley by a 69-36 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

Last season, The Plains Athens and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Bidwell River Valley squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game.

Van Buren survives for narrow win over McComb

Van Buren topped McComb 44-40 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Van Buren High on Dec. 7.

Last season, Van Buren and McComb faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Van Buren faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf.

Van Wert Lincolnview dominates Ada

Van Wert Lincolnview earned a convincing 65-30 win over Ada for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Ottoville and Ada took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Nov. 30 at Ada High School.

Wapakoneta narrowly defeats Defiance

Wapakoneta collected a solid win over Defiance in a 56-40 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

The last time Wapakoneta and Defiance played in a 45-34 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Defiance faced off against Bryan and Wapakoneta took on St. Henry on Nov. 28 at St. Henry.

Waynesville crushes Dayton Oakwood

Waynesville rolled past Dayton Oakwood for a comfortable 70-37 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Waynesville faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Eaton and Waynesville took on Middletown Madison on Nov. 30 at Middletown Madison High School.

Wellston barely beats Pomeroy Meigs

Wellston finally found a way to top Pomeroy Meigs 55-47 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Wellston faced off against Corning Miller.

West Union darts by Latham Western

West Union’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Latham Western 48-13 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Latham Western High on Dec. 7.

Wintersville Indian Creek survives overtime against Martins Ferry

Wintersville Indian Creek topped Martins Ferry in a 54-50 overtime thriller on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders darted a narrow margin over the Redskins as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Martins Ferry moved ahead by earning a 41-39 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Redskins and the Purple Riders locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Wintersville Indian Creek got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

The last time Martins Ferry and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 53-45 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Martins Ferry took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Dec. 2 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central rides to cruise-control win over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-26 win against Sarahsville Shenandoah in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 21-2 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah through the first quarter.

The Seminoles registered a 35-7 advantage at half over the Zeps.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

The Seminoles held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 1 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Youngstown Chaney denies Hubbard’s challenge

Youngstown Chaney grabbed a 56-43 victory at the expense of Hubbard at Hubbard High on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Hubbard faced off against Akron Garfield and Youngstown Chaney took on East Palestine on Dec. 2 at East Palestine High School.

Youngstown East slips past Cortland Lakeview

Youngstown East topped Cortland Lakeview 44-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Youngstown Ursuline.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.