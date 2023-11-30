Lima Perry’s advantage forced Celina to dig down, but it did to earn a 50-33 win Thursday in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

Lima Perry started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Celina at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 27-16 lead over the Commodores at the intermission.

Celina darted to a 37-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 13-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

