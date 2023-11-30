Wintersville Indian Creek finally found a way to top Steubenville 44-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Nov. 30.

The first quarter gave Wintersville Indian Creek a 10-6 lead over Steubenville.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Big Red fought to 22-20.

Steubenville came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Wintersville Indian Creek 34-31.

The Redskins fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Big Red.

Last season, Steubenville and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Steubenville High School.

