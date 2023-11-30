Toledo Bowsher posted a narrow 46-39 win over Metamora Evergreen in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Toledo Bowsher darted in front of Metamora Evergreen 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 21-21 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Toledo Bowsher and Metamora Evergreen locked in a 31-31 stalemate.

The Blue Racers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.