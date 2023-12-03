Bryan controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-20 win against Defiance for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Defiance High on Dec. 2.

Bryan steamrolled in front of Defiance 27-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 42-13 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Bryan charged to a 56-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

The last time Bryan and Defiance played in a 67-28 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

