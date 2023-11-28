Coldwater recorded a big victory over Celina 41-18 on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers fought to an 18-8 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Coldwater jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-5 edge.

Last season, Coldwater and Celina faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Celina High School.

