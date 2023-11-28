Corning Miller posted a narrow 32-23 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Falcons’ shooting jumped in front for a 16-10 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Sugar Grove Berne Union came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Corning Miller 22-19.

The Falcons fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rockets.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Corning Miller played in a 52-8 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.