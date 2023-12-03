Lakeside Marblehead Danbury collected a solid win over Kansas Lakota in a 41-29 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury opened with a 16-9 advantage over Kansas Lakota through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ shooting darted in front for a 26-19 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Kansas Lakota didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 30-25 in the third quarter.

The Lakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-4 edge.

The last time Kansas Lakota and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 47-38 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

