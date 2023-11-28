Delphos Jefferson dominated New Bremen 62-31 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Delphos Jefferson jumped in front of New Bremen 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a slim 27-18 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Delphos Jefferson pulled to a 50-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Delphos Jefferson and New Bremen played in a 50-30 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

