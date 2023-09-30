Cincinnati Gamble Montessori dominates Miamisburg Dayton Christian

It was a tough night for Miamisburg Dayton Christian which was overmatched by Cincinnati Gamble Montessori in this 48-7 verdict.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Miamisburg Dayton Christian squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Bellevue.

Cincinnati Withrow allows no points against Cincinnati Woodward

Cincinnati Withrow’s defense throttled Cincinnati Woodward, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 30.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 13-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.

The Tigers registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Cincinnati Withrow jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Woodward faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Woodward squared off with Cincinnati Aiken in a football game.

Glen Dale John Marshall narrowly defeats Vincent Warren

Glen Dale John Marshall grabbed a 31-20 victory at the expense of Vincent Warren in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 30.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Glen Dale John Marshall jumped ahead over Vincent Warren when the fourth quarter began 17-14.

The Monarchs held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 22, Vincent Warren squared off with Point Pleasant in a football game.

Johnstown comes from behind to stop Newark Catholic

Johnstown fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 36-24 win over Newark Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory at Newark Catholic High on Sept. 30.

Newark Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Johnstown at the end of the first quarter.

The Johnnies and the Green Wave dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Johnstown moved ahead of Newark Catholic 30-17 as the final quarter started.

The Green Wave rallied with a 7-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Johnnies prevailed.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Johnstown faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newark Catholic faced off against Utica and Johnstown took on Johnstown Northridge on Sept. 22 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

Newcomerstown scores early, pulls away from New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Newcomerstown took control early and methodically pulled away to beat New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 47-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 30.

The last time Newcomerstown and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic played in a 30-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Newcomerstown took on East Canton on Sept. 22 at Newcomerstown High School.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch carves slim margin over Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Oregon Cardinal Stritch topped Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 43-38 in a tough tilt at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Sept. 30 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cardinals fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Braves’ expense.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian moved ahead of Oregon Cardinal Stritch 38-29 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Cardinals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 43-38 scoring margin.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against West Unity Hilltop.

St. Clairsville comes back to beat Bellaire

St. Clairsville rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Bellaire 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 30.

Bellaire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over St. Clairsville as the first quarter ended.

The Big Reds moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over the Red Devils at the end of the second quarter.

St. Clairsville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Bellaire.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Bellaire faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellaire faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Sept. 22 at St. Clairsville High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central allows no points against Pittsburgh Carrick

Defense dominated as Steubenville Catholic Central pitched a 30-0 shutout of Pittsburgh Carrick at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Sept. 30 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Steubenville Catholic Central a 9-0 lead over Pittsburgh Carrick.

The Crusaders opened a huge 23-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Steubenville Catholic Central stormed to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville Catholic Central and Pittsburgh Carrick squared off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

