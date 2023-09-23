Johnstown grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Johnstown Northridge during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Johnstown opened with a 14-0 advantage over Johnstown Northridge through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 14-14 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Johnstown jumped over Johnstown Northridge 26-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Johnstown and Johnstown Northridge faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Johnstown faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Johnstown Northridge took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Sept. 8 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

