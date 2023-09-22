Cincinnati Aiken finally found a way to top Cincinnati Woodward 14-8 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The Falcons opened a meager 8-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cincinnati Aiken jumped to a 14-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Goshen and Cincinnati Aiken took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

