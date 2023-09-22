Defense dominated as Bellaire pitched a 33-0 shutout of Wintersville Indian Creek for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Bellaire opened with a 14-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Big Reds opened a mammoth 27-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Bellaire and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Weirton Weir and Bellaire took on Shadyside on Sept. 8 at Shadyside High School.

