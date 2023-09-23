Utica topped Newark Catholic 14-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Utica High on Sept. 22.

The Redskins fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Newark Catholic drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Utica squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Newark Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Utica faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Catholic took on Mogadore on Sept. 9 at Newark Catholic High School.

