Newcomerstown broke to an early lead and topped East Canton 46-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Newcomerstown a 26-7 lead over East Canton.

The Trojans registered a 39-7 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Newcomerstown thundered to a 46-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Newcomerstown and East Canton played in a 26-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Newcomerstown faced off against Barnesville and East Canton took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 8 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

