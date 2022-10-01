No points allowed and no problems permitted for Steubenville Catholic Central as it controlled Pittsburgh Carrick's offense 29-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Steubenville Catholic Central High on October 1 in Ohio football action.

Steubenville Catholic Central jumped in front of Pittsburgh Carrick 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

