No points allowed and no problems permitted for Steubenville Catholic Central as it controlled Pittsburgh Carrick's offense 29-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Steubenville Catholic Central High on October 1 in Ohio football action.
Steubenville Catholic Central jumped in front of Pittsburgh Carrick 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Crusaders fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.
Steubenville Catholic Central thundered to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
