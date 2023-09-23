St. Clairsville controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-8 win against Cadiz Harrison Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

St. Clairsville darted in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 21-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils opened a colossal 42-8 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.

St. Clairsville pulled to a 49-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St. Clairsville faced off against Wheeling Central Catholic and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Belmont Union Local on Sept. 8 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

