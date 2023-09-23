Vincent Warren topped Point Pleasant 18-17 in a tough tilt on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Vincent Warren jumped in front of Point Pleasant 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for a 12-7 lead over the Big Blacks at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Big Blacks narrowed the gap 10-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Point Pleasant and Vincent Warren played in a 44-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Vincent Warren faced off against Logan.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.