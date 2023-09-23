An early dose of momentum helped West Unity Hilltop to a 32-2 runaway past Oregon Cardinal Stritch for an Ohio high school football victory at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave West Unity Hilltop a 12-2 lead over Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

West Unity Hilltop breathed fire to a 26-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Montpelier and West Unity Hilltop took on Pioneer North Central on Sept. 8 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.