OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 4, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashland Fairview delivers statement win over Portsmouth Scioto Christian

Ashland Fairview earned a convincing 62-22 win over Portsmouth Scioto Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon overcomes Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon eventually beat Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 52-37 on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 22 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Beachwood edges past Painesville Harvey in tough test

Beachwood topped Painesville Harvey 59-57 in a tough tilt on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Beachwood and Painesville Harvey squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Beachwood High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Painesville Harvey squared off with Wickliffe in a basketball game.

Bellville Clear Fork overcomes Marengo Highland in seat-squirming affair

Bellville Clear Fork topped Marengo Highland 53-44 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Shelby and Marengo Highland took on Cardington-Lincoln on Dec. 30 at Cardington High School.

Caledonia River Valley dominates Galion

Caledonia River Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Galion 82-47 Thursday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Galion squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Marengo Highland and Galion took on Marion Pleasant on Dec. 23 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Bloom-Carroll outlasts Columbus Bishop Watterson

Bloom-Carroll knocked off Columbus Bishop Watterson 51-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last time Columbus Bishop Watterson and Bloom-Carroll played in a 58-52 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Grove City and Bloom-Carroll took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 30 at Vincent Warren High School.

Casstown Miami East rides to cruise-control win over Mechanicsburg

Casstown Miami East handled Mechanicsburg 52-24 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Mechanicsburg faced off against Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Casstown Miami East took on Versailles on Dec. 30 at Versailles High School.

Chesterland West Geauga tops Gates Mills Hawken

Chesterland West Geauga knocked off Gates Mills Hawken 43-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Gates Mills Hawken squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Madison and Gates Mills Hawken took on Rocky River Lutheran West on Dec. 30 at Rocky River Lutheran West High School.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian dominates Etna Liberty Christian in convincing showing

Columbus Tree of Life Christian handled Etna Liberty Christian 61-30 in an impressive showing at Columbus Tree Of Life Christian High on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Etna Liberty Christian played in a 63-28 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Mechanicsburg and Etna Liberty Christian took on Millersport on Dec. 22 at Millersport High School.

Edon earns stressful win over Montpelier

Edon posted a narrow 54-48 win over Montpelier in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 4.

Edon opened with a 13-12 advantage over Montpelier through the first quarter.

The Bombers opened a narrow 26-24 gap over the Locomotives at the half.

Montpelier took the lead 38-33 to start the final quarter.

It took a 21-10 rally, but the Bombers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Montpelier and Edon faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Edon faced off against Hicksville and Montpelier took on Bryan on Dec. 29 at Montpelier High School.

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic narrowly defeats Kansas Lakota

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic handed Kansas Lakota a tough 56-46 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Kansas Lakota High on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Kansas Lakota faced off against Vanlue and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Dec. 22 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Gibsonburg tops Elmore Woodmore

Gibsonburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Elmore Woodmore 69-49 Thursday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Gibsonburg faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Elmore Woodmore took on Port Clinton on Dec. 30 at Port Clinton High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry defeats Continental

Hamler Patrick Henry handled Continental 53-18 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 4.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Continental faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Continental took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 30 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Marion Harding outlasts Marion Pleasant

Marion Harding notched a win against Marion Pleasant 61-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Marion Harding opened with a 20-12 advantage over Marion Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Presidents’ shooting moved in front for a 31-19 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Marion Harding stormed to a 50-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Presidents skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Marion Pleasant and Marion Harding faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Marion Pleasant faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Marion Harding took on Orlando Lake Buena Vista on Dec. 27 at Marion Harding High School.

Millbury Lake darts by McComb

Millbury Lake controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-54 win against McComb on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Millbury Lake roared in front of McComb 29-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers’ shooting roared in front for a 39-18 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Millbury Lake charged to a 62-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 19-16 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Flyers prevailed.

Last season, McComb and Millbury Lake faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Millbury Lake faced off against Clyde and McComb took on Kenton on Dec. 29 at Kenton High School.

Norton takes down Mogadore Field

Norton scored early and often to roll over Mogadore Field 63-37 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last time Norton and Mogadore Field played in a 85-54 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Mogadore Field faced off against Akron Garfield and Norton took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 23 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Old Fort barely beats New Riegel

Old Fort finally found a way to top New Riegel 72-65 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Old Fort opened with a 24-16 advantage over New Riegel through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bluejackets with a 37-33 lead over the Stockaders heading into the second quarter.

New Riegel enjoyed a 51-44 lead over Old Fort to start the fourth quarter.

The Stockaders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bluejackets 28-14 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Old Fort and New Riegel played in a 74-54 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Riegel faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Old Fort took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 30 at Toledo Christian School.

Pettisville overpowers Holgate in thorough fashion

Pettisville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-11 win over Holgate in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 4.

Last season, Pettisville and Holgate squared off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Pettisville faced off against Archbold and Holgate took on Napoleon on Dec. 29 at Holgate High School.

Resolve: Pioneer North Central comes from behind to topple West Unity Hilltop

Pioneer North Central overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 54-27 win against West Unity Hilltop for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and West Unity Hilltop squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Pioneer North Central faced off against Montpelier and West Unity Hilltop took on North Baltimore on Dec. 21 at North Baltimore High School.

Springfield Catholic Central records thin win against West Jefferson

Springfield Catholic Central finally found a way to top West Jefferson 49-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Jefferson High on Jan. 4.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and West Jefferson faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, West Jefferson faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Springfield Catholic Central took on Springfield Northwestern on Dec. 29 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Stryker thwarts Fayette’s quest

Stryker knocked off Fayette 34-21 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Fayette and Stryker squared off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Fayette faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Stryker took on Montpelier on Dec. 23 at Stryker High School.

Tiffin Calvert bests Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Tiffin Calvert recorded a big victory over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 66-29 on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 15-6 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Senecas fought to a 37-12 halftime margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 58-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senecas chalked up this decision in spite of the Lakers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last time Tiffin Calvert and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 55-28 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Arcadia and Tiffin Calvert took on New Riegel on Dec. 22 at New Riegel High School.

Tiffin Columbian slips past Clyde

Tiffin Columbian finally found a way to top Clyde 87-84 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-14 advantage over Clyde through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 43-34 advantage at halftime over the Fliers.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Clyde got within 60-56.

The Tornadoes enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Fliers’ 28-27 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Clyde squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Bexley and Clyde took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 29 at Clyde High School.

Warren Kennedy escapes Ravenna Southeast in thin win

Warren Kennedy topped Ravenna Southeast 71-63 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Warren Kennedy faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Ravenna Southeast took on Ravenna on Dec. 29 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

