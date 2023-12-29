Grove City unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Bishop Watterson 57-37 Thursday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Grove City squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Grove City took on Westerville Central on Dec. 22 at Westerville Central High School.

