Bexley topped Tiffin Columbian 44-42 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bexley High on Dec. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, Bexley and Tiffin Columbian fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Lions opened a meager 19-18 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian took the lead 33-31 to start the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 44-42 scoring margin.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Bexley squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bexley faced off against Worthington Christian and Tiffin Columbian took on Upper Sandusky on Dec. 23 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

