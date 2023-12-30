Warren Kennedy finally found a way to top Youngstown Boardman 57-52 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Youngstown Boardman, as it began with a 15-13 edge over Warren Kennedy through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 26-21 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Youngstown Boardman battled back to make it 43-40 in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Tallmadge and Warren Kennedy took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 22 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.