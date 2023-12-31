Toledo Christian dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 68-36 win over Old Fort in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Old Fort started on steady ground by forging a 19-17 lead over Toledo Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 35-23 halftime margin at the Stockaders’ expense.

Toledo Christian stormed to a 58-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Toledo Christian faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley and Old Fort took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 22 at Old Fort High School.

