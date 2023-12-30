Arcadia handed Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a tough 72-62 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High on Dec. 29.

The first quarter gave Arcadia a 13-9 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Lakers showed their spirit while rallying to within 25-24 at the half.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Arcadia 47-46.

A 26-15 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Redskins’ defeat of the Lakers.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Arcadia played in a 79-41 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Arcadia took on Lima Temple Christian on Dec. 19 at Lima Temple Christian School.

