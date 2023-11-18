SHELBY — Shelby went undefeated during the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls tennis season and four Whippets earned spots on the All-MOAC first team.

McKenna Baker, Zada Marquis, Cami Wuchich and Annie Mahek were selected to the All-MOAC first team. They were joined by Marion Harding’s Raina Smith, Pleasant’s Maura Murphy and River Valley’s Rose Linville.

Shelby’s Kendall Lantz and Gracie May were second-team selections, along with Galion’s Emma Ross. Other second-teamers were Marion Harding’s Autumn and Sierra Silverio and Pleasant’s Hannah Miller and Katie Jordan.

Honorable-mention picks were Shelby’s Bella Carver, Clear Fork’s Emily Montgomery, Galion’s Ashley Franks and Mya Roelle, Marion Harding’s Audry Feasel, Ontario’s Alaina Friend, Pleasant’s Anya Miller and Kylie Klaiber and River Valley’s Addison Comstock and Kennedy Rensch.

Shelby’s Mahek and Carver qualified for the Division II state tournament in doubles.