Defense dominated as East Knox pitched a 32-0 shutout of Cardington-Lincoln during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

East Knox opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, East Knox faced off against Colonel Crawford and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Sept. 1 at Bucyrus High School.

