Fredericktown eventually beat Mt. Gilead 26-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Indians had a 7-0 edge on the Freddies at the beginning of the third quarter.

Fredericktown broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Freddies held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fredericktown and Mt Gilead played in a 43-22 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fredericktown squared off with Utica in a football game.

