Centerburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 37-15 win over Loudonville on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Centerburg opened with a 21-2 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Red Birds got within 21-8.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Loudonville made it 27-15.

The Trojans held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Centerburg and Loudonville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Loudonville High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Centerburg squared off with Worthington Christian in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.