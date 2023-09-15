A swift early pace pushed Mansfield past New Philadelphia Friday 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Mansfield opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The Tygers opened a small 21-6 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

New Philadelphia showed its spirit while rallying to within 28-14 in the third quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mansfield faced off against Massillon.

