Defense dominated as Ontario pitched a 45-0 shutout of Clear Fork in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Ontario opened with a 14-0 advantage over Clear Fork through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense breathed fire in front for a 38-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Ontario thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clear Fork and Ontario faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ontario High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Clear Fork faced off against Lexington.

