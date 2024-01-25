OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 25, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Hoban defeats Geneva SPIRE

Akron Hoban dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-41 win over Geneva SPIRE on Jan. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Akron Hoban darted in front of Geneva SPIRE 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 34-26 advantage at half over the Fire.

Akron Hoban jumped to a 64-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Last time Akron Hoban and Geneva SPIRE played in a 68-43 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, Akron Hoban squared off with Canton McKinley in a basketball game.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon bests Kansas Lakota

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon handled Kansas Lakota 63-28 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Kansas Lakota faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Fostoria on Jan. 20 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central claims victory against Rayland Buckeye Local

Cadiz Harrison Central collected a solid win over Rayland Buckeye Local in a 61-42 verdict at Cadiz Harrison Central High on Jan. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Belmont Union on Jan. 20 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Columbus South takes down Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus South controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-48 win against Columbus Eastmoor during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last time Columbus South and Columbus Eastmoor played in a 74-58 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus South took on Columbus West on Jan. 16 at Columbus South High School.

East Liverpool Beaver overpowers Wellsburg Brooke in thorough fashion

East Liverpool Beaver dominated from start to finish in an imposing 67-33 win over Wellsburg Brooke for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 16, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Wellsburg Brooke took on Richmond Edison on Jan. 11 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

Elmore Woodmore collects victory over Fremont SJCC

Elmore Woodmore notched a win against Fremont SJCC 71-57 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 25.

Last season, Fremont SJCC and Elmore Woodmore squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Recently on Jan. 12, Elmore Woodmore squared off with New Riegel in a basketball game.

Frankfort Adena sprints past Chillicothe Huntington

Frankfort Adena eventually beat Chillicothe Huntington 54-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last time Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington played in a 64-53 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Frankfort Adena took on McDermott Northwest on Jan. 20 at McDermott Northwest High School.

Gates Mills Hawken tacks win on Cleveland Morgan

Gates Mills Hawken rolled past Cleveland Morgan for a comfortable 68-22 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gates Mills Hawken High on Jan. 25.

Recently on Jan. 16, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Painesville Riverside in a basketball game.

Lancaster Fisher squeezes past Delaware Christian

Lancaster Fisher topped Delaware Christian 45-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Delaware Christian High on Jan. 25.

Lancaster Fisher darted in front of Delaware Christian 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 19-18 advantage over the Irish at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Delaware Christian with a 33-32 lead over Lancaster Fisher heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Irish, as they climbed out of a hole with a 45-38 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Delaware Christian faced off against Groveport Madison Christian and Lancaster Fisher took on Millersport on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Martins Ferry thwarts Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans’ quest

Martins Ferry knocked off Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 70-57 on Jan. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Martins Ferry took on Bellaire on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

New Riegel grinds out close victory over Gibsonburg

New Riegel posted a narrow 46-40 win over Gibsonburg for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Riegel High on Jan. 25.

Last time New Riegel and Gibsonburg played in a 62-42 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, New Riegel faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Kansas Lakota on Jan. 19 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Old Fort darts past Lakeside Marblehead Danbury with early burst

Old Fort rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 96-34 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury at Old Fort High on Jan. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Old Fort and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Piketon outlasts Chillicothe Southeastern to earn OT victory

Piketon topped Chillicothe Southeastern in a 38-33 overtime thriller at Piketon High on Jan. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Piketon and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Piketon faced off against Hillsboro and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Jan. 13 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Port Clinton claims victory against Toledo Bowsher

Port Clinton grabbed a 57-44 victory at the expense of Toledo Bowsher in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 25.

Last season, Port Clinton and Toledo Bowsher faced off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Port Clinton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Holland Springfield.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East delivers statement win over Ashland Rose Hill

Portsmouth Sciotoville East earned a convincing 84-55 win over Ashland Rose Hill in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, Ashland Rose Hill and Portsmouth Sciotoville East squared off on Jan. 31, 2022 at Ashland Rose Hill Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off against Portsmouth Clay.

Sandusky outlasts Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky handed Tiffin Columbian a tough 76-62 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Sandusky faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky took on Tiffin Columbian on Jan. 13 at Sandusky High School.

Sylvania Southview claims tight victory against Napoleon

Sylvania Southview posted a narrow 70-65 win over Napoleon on Jan. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Sylvania Southview and Napoleon played in a 67-65 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Sylvania Southview faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Napoleon took on Holland Springfield on Jan. 16 at Holland Springfield High School.

Tiffin Calvert escapes Sandusky St. Mary in thin win

Tiffin Calvert finally found a way to top Sandusky St. Mary 50-45 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 25.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Sandusky St Mary faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

An early bolt powers Weirton Weir past Wintersville Indian Creek

Weirton Weir broke in front early and tripped Wintersville Indian Creek for a 55-45 win in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Weirton Weir opened with a 25-7 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Red Riders fought to a 38-19 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Wintersville Indian Creek trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 48-31.

The Redskins enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Weirton Weir and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Weirton Weir faced off against Steubenville and Wintersville Indian Creek took on St Clairsville on Jan. 17 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace falls to Williamsport Westfall in OT

Williamsport Westfall took full advantage of overtime to defeat Chillicothe Zane Trace 56-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 25.

Chillicothe Zane Trace started on steady ground by forging a 12-7 lead over Williamsport Westfall at the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs kept a 23-22 half margin at the Pioneers’ expense.

Williamsport Westfall darted to a 34-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Mustangs and the Pioneers locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

Williamsport Westfall held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 13 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

