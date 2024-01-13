New Riegel knocked off Elmore Woodmore 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Riegel High on Jan. 12.

Elmore Woodmore showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-18 advantage over New Riegel as the first quarter ended.

The Bluejackets kept a 28-27 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

New Riegel jumped to a 44-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bluejackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 4, New Riegel faced off against Old Fort and Elmore Woodmore took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Jan. 6 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

