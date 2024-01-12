Steubenville eventually beat Weirton Weir 66-52 in West Virginia boys basketball action on Jan. 11.

Steubenville opened with a 26-18 advantage over Weirton Weir through the first quarter.

The Red Riders battled back to make it 33-26 at the intermission.

Weirton Weir showed its spirit while rallying to within 45-44 in the third quarter.

The Big Red held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and Weirton Weir faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Weirton Weir faced off against Columbus Patriot Prep and Steubenville took on Toronto on Dec. 30 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

