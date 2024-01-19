COLUMBUS — As a winter storm is expected to impact Ohio Friday through the weekend with significant snowfall in northeast Ohio, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is monitoring and keeping in constant contact with the National Weather Service and state partners.

“As we anticipate this blast of winter weather, I encourage Ohioans to be prepared before the storm gets here,” said Governor DeWine. “I also encourage Ohioans to give our snowplows time to clear the roads and follow any instructions given by public officials regarding travel.”

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the state. Much of the state will see snow, and the heaviest snowfall is expected in northeast Ohio with around 12 inches possible in certain areas.

The snow will affect travel Friday through the weekend.

Cold temperatures and gusty winds will continue over the weekend, with the wind chill pushing to 0 degrees and sub-zero temperatures through Sunday.

Stay tuned to your local media for weather updates as forecasts can change rapidly.

“Ohio EMA coordinates with our partners at the federal, state, and local level when winter storms are predicted to impact Ohio,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick.

“These partnerships are what allow us to work together to keep Ohioans and visitors safe.”

ODOT preparing for snow

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation have already been out ahead of the storm preparing equipment and roadways.

Travel is expected to be challenging later this afternoon through Friday for much of the state. Heavier lake effect snow is expected to hit portions of northeast Ohio later Friday and Saturday.

“Heavy snow combined with frigid temperatures could make travel incredibly difficult at times. I encourage all drivers to be extra careful if they must travel,” said DeWine.

Salt is the main tool in ODOT’s toolbox, but it begins to lose effectiveness when pavement temperatures drop below 20 degrees. To combat this, ODOT uses additives like calcium chloride and even a product that uses beet molasses.

“Our team is ready for whatever Mother Nature hands us, but we want to make sure Ohioans are ready too. During the storm, roads will likely be snow covered – passable, not perfect. Travel will take longer, and drivers will need to go slow,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

ODOT utilizes nearly 3,000 drivers who often work 12-hour shifts during snow and ice events. ODOT’s fleet includes around 1,500 plow trucks maintained by a team of 250 mechanics. ODOT maintains more than 43,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside municipalities and all interstates in Ohio, except the Ohio Turnpike.

So far this year, ODOT snowplows have been struck 8 times while out on duty. This includes 4 plows hit on Tuesday.

“There is no reason for anyone to hit one of our plow trucks,” said Marchbanks. “These trucks are highly visible. Drivers need to slow down, pay attention, and give our crews room to work.”

The plow strikes have occurred in Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lucas, Paulding, and Richland counties. A 5,000 gallon salt brine tanker was hit in Allen County.

Local impacts

As a precaution, Third Street Family Health Services and all its campuses will delay their opening times by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.

Telehealth options will be available for some medical, behavioral, and mental health patients. Other in-person appointments may need to be rescheduled.

For more information, patients may call 419-522-6191 or contact their provider via their MyChart account. Patients experiencing a medical emergency are advised to call 9-1-1.

“For the safety of patients and staff, we will continue to monitor weather conditions,” said Javar Jackson, chief operating officer. “If conditions deteriorate and closures are required, we plan to keep patients updated.”

Current campuses with open delays or scheduled closures include:

Ashland

· 9th Street Dental

· Ashland Health & Wellness Center (Closed for today)

Bucyrus

· Bucyrus Health & Wellness Center

· Community Counseling & Wellness Centers- Bucyrus

Mansfield

· Cornerstone OB/GYN

· Five Points Primary Care

· Malabar Care Connect

· Mansfield Family Health

· Third Street Family Health Services

Marion

· Community Counseling & Wellness Centers-Marion

Ontario

· Hawkins Medical Center

Shelby

Shelby Health & Wellness Center (Closed due to renovation)

Out of an abundance of caution for patrons and actors traveling, the Renaissance Theatre cancelled the Friday, Jan. 19 performance of Fun Home.

If you have tickets, the box office will contact you by email or phone to coordinate rescheduling your visit.

3 ways to prepare for winter weather

Know where to get emergency communications.

Check the weather forecast before engaging in outdoor activities.

If going outside, bundle up and dress in layers. Limit your time outside. Try to have as little skin exposed as possible. Know that frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes. Symptoms include a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in fingers, toes, ear tips, and the tip of the nose. If you see signs of frostbite, seek medical care immediately.

Avoid overexertion when engaging in outdoor tasks, such as shoveling snow. Take breaks when you feel tired or strained.

If you have pets, bring them indoors. If you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure they have access to water.

Check on your neighbors that may need assistance.

Give livestock have warm shelter and access to unfrozen drinking water.

Know the signs of hypothermia. They include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and sometimes drowsiness in older adults and children. In infants, symptoms can include bright red or cold skin and very low energy

Prepare your home .

Some preventative actions to take include protecting water pipes.

Be cautious of carbon monoxide danger. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include: headaches, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea/vomiting, confusion and drowsiness or unconsciousness. If you or anyone in your home are experiencing any of these symptoms, or your carbon monoxide detector’s alarm sounds, leave the home immediately and call 911.

Understand generator safety. Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and attached garages. Install working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home.

If you’re traveling, make sure you have a winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Items to include: flashlight, extra batteries, tools, high-energy snacks, bottled water, car charger for cell phone, extra jackets, gloves, hats, blankets, tools, and battery jumper cables.

Remember these key phrases: Ice and Snow, Take it Slow & Don’t Crowd the Plow!

Give snow plow crews plenty of room to work. They travel slower than most other vehicles on the roadway as they clear snow and treat roadways.

Allow extra travel time to reach your destination. This helps avoid driving too fast for the conditions.