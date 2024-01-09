MANSFIELD — Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon issued a Level 1 snow emergency Tuesday morning after a quick snow blanketed the area.

Under Ohio’s snow emergency systems, a Level 1 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

Sheldon issued the declaration at 6:32 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland issued a “special weather statement” at 5:35 a.m. as Winter Storm Finn arrived in Ohio.

“A brief period of snow will quickly transition over to rain early this morning. A quick inch or two of snow will be possible which will result in some slick spots on roadways. Gusty southeast winds could result in reduced visibilities,” the NWS said.

There are three levels available to county sheriff’s regarding roads and snow emergencies.

The other levels are:

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.