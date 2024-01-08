“Words are wind, and the wind that blows exiles across the narrow sea seldom blows them back.” ― George R.R. Martin, The Winds of Winter

Winter Storm Finn is fixing to blow across north central Ohio.

Literally.

Fortunately, most (if not all) of Ohio will experience just the wet side, rather than the snow that will sweep across the northern sections of the country.

But a cold rain will fall Tuesday into Wednesday, joined by strong wind gusts that have the potential to make life a tad bit miserable.

And the rain/snow (and perhaps icy) mix is likely to be with us all week, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

The weather agency has issued a hazardous weather outlook for north central Ohio for the next few days.

Finn is what meteorologists call a “kitchen sink” storm. It has a bit of everything, depending on what part of the country you examine.

In the south, it will spawn damaging winds and possible tornadoes. The northeast will see heavy rain with the potential for flooding, especially in areas that just got some heavy snow.

Blizzard conditions are possible in the northern plain states.

It all starts locally Monday night with a bit of snow, mainly after 3 a.m. as temps dip down to around 31. Winds will begin to pick up with gusts as high as 29. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation though less than an inch of accumulation is likely.

Tuesday is when business — and the wind — will pick up.

The area will see snow (less than half an inch) in the morning. It will mix with rain and then become all rain after 10 a.m. as the high reaches 46. Breezy conditions will continue with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent Tuesday.

It will continue wet and windy Tuesday night as temperatures fall to around 33. Winds will continue with gusts as high as 39. The chance of precipitation is 10 percent, but little or no snow accumulation expected.

If you like the start to the week, you will enjoy the remainder of it — just more of the same. Wet. Breezy. Cloudy. Traces of snow.

Just try to remember — pitchers and catchers in Major League Baseball report to training camps in just over a month. Every day we don’t have a full-blown blizzard is another day close to spring.

Wednesday

Snow, mainly before 7am. High near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A chance of snow, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 2pm, then rain likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

Rain before 2am, then rain and snow likely between 2am and 3am, then snow likely after 3am. Low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday

Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.