OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 12, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland barely beats Garaway

Hiland finally found a way to top Garaway 41-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Hiland jumped in front of Garaway 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates moved ahead by earning a 16-13 advantage over the Hawks at the end of the second quarter.

Hiland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-32 lead over Garaway.

The Hawks held on with a 6-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Garaway and Hiland faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Hiland faced off against Triway.

Cardington-Lincoln routs Bucyrus

Cardington-Lincoln scored early and often to roll over Bucyrus 80-47 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped in front of Bucyrus 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Redmen rallied in the second quarter by making it 31-21.

Cardington-Lincoln breathed fire to a 50-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 30-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bucyrus faced off against Vanlue and Cardington-Lincoln took on East Knox on Dec. 7 at East Knox High School.

Granville prevails over Centerburg

Granville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Centerburg 67-18 Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 6, Centerburg squared off with Utica in a basketball game.

Lexington defeats Mansfield

It was a tough night for Mansfield which was overmatched by Lexington in this 70-45 verdict.

Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Highland outlasts Mt. Gilead

Highland eventually beat Mt. Gilead 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Highland faced off against Pleasant.

Mt. Vernon exhales after close call with Madison Comprehensive

Mt. Vernon topped Madison Comprehensive 52-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Madison Comprehensive and Mt Vernon faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Mt Vernon squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game.

New Philadelphia thwarts West Holmes’ quest

New Philadelphia eventually beat West Holmes 46-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, New Philadelphia and West Holmes faced off on Feb. 25, 2023 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, West Holmes faced off against Meadowbrook.

Ridgewood bests East Knox

Ridgewood recorded a big victory over East Knox 61-26 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Ridgewood faced off against Danville and East Knox took on Cardington-Lincoln on Dec. 7 at East Knox High School.

Willard denies Carey’s challenge

Willard grabbed a 52-35 victory at the expense of Carey in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Willard jumped in front of Carey 13-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimson Flashes opened a narrow 27-16 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Carey made it 37-28.

The Crimson Flashes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

Last season, Willard and Carey squared off on Dec. 23, 2021 at Willard High School.

