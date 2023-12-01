It was a tough night for Centerburg which was overmatched by Mt. Vernon in this 58-32 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 12-6 lead over Centerburg.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 22-16 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Mt. Vernon breathed fire to a 42-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

