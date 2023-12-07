Cardington-Lincoln rallied over East Knox for an inspiring 70-29 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Knox High on Dec. 7.

East Knox showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates kept a 34-18 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln breathed fire to a 59-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

The last time Cardington-Lincoln and East Knox played in a 52-45 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, East Knox squared off with Newcomerstown in a basketball game.

