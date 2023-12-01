Bucyrus unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Vanlue 60-37 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Bucyrus opened with a 21-6 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.

The Redmen’s offense charged in front for a 36-16 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Bucyrus charged to a 54-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Redmen skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Vanlue and Bucyrus played in a 79-67 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

