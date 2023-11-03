OHSAA football scores for November 3, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bluffton defense stifles Wynford

A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Wynford 38-0 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Bluffton moved in front of Wynford 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Bluffton roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Columbus Grove dominates Black River in convincing showing

Columbus Grove dismissed Black River by a 34-6 count during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Columbus Grove darted in front of Black River 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 19-6 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Columbus Grove roared to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Grove and Black River played in a 42-17 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Danville crushes Springfield Local

It was a tough night for Springfield Local which was overmatched by Danville in this 32-6 verdict.

Danville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Springfield Local through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a giant 16-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Danville pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Danville squared off with East Knox in a football game.

Northmor overpowers Trimble in thorough fashion

Northmor dismissed Trimble by a 31-6 count on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Northmor opened with a 7-0 advantage over Trimble through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights opened a thin 21-6 gap over the Tomcats at the intermission.

Northmor roared to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Northmor faced off against Loudonville.

St. Paul records thin win against Malvern

St. Paul posted a narrow 20-14 win over Malvern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

St. Paul and Malvern each scored in the third quarter.

The Flyers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.

Oak Harbor dominates Highland

Oak Harbor’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Highland 41-7 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Oak Harbor a 13-0 lead over Highland.

The Rockets’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.

Oak Harbor steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Highland faced off against Ontario.

Ottawa Hills claims tight victory against Colonel Crawford

Ottawa Hills posted a narrow 28-21 win over Colonel Crawford at Ottawa Hills High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Ottawa Hills opened with a 15-7 advantage over Colonel Crawford through the first quarter.

Colonel Crawford didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-21 in the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Shelby bests Van Wert

Shelby dominated Van Wert 71-41 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Shelby opened with a 21-20 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Whippets opened a close 42-34 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Shelby roared to a 64-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Whippets and the Cougars each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Shelby squared off with Pleasant in a football game.

Garaway races in front to defeat East Knox

Garaway took control early and methodically pulled away to beat East Knox 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Garaway opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Knox through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as East Knox inched back to a 42-7 deficit.

The Pirates held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, East Knox squared off with Danville in a football game.

Columbian sets early tone to dominate Ontario

Columbian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 55-35 win over Ontario for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Columbian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Ontario through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Warriors inched back to a 27-14 deficit.

Columbian jumped to a 47-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Recently on Oct. 20, Ontario squared off with Highland in a football game.

