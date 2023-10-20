Ontario dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 34-20 win over Highland in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Highland started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over Ontario at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors kept a 17-13 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Ontario jumped to a 31-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Highland and Ontario played in a 27-17 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Highland faced off against River Valley and Ontario took on Marion Harding on Oct. 6 at Marion Harding High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.