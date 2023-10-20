Northmor scored early and often in a 34-7 win over Loudonville for an Ohio high school football victory at Northmor High on Oct. 20.

Northmor opened with a 21-0 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights opened an immense 28-0 gap over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Loudonville responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 34-7.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Loudonville and Northmor faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Loudonville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Northmor faced off against Mt Gilead and Loudonville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 6 at Loudonville High School.

