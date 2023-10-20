Danville topped East Knox in a 14-12 overtime thriller on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The scoreboard blinked a 6-6 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Danville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

Last season, Danville and East Knox squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at East Knox High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Danville faced off against Centerburg and East Knox took on Fredericktown on Oct. 6 at East Knox High School.

