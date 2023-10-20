Shelby’s defense throttled Pleasant, resulting in a 23-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The Whippets opened a slim 3-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Shelby charged to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Shelby and Pleasant faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Shelby faced off against Clear Fork and Pleasant took on Galion on Oct. 6 at Pleasant High School.

