Archbold dismissed Fredericktown by a 37-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Archbold opened with an 8-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Freddies’ expense.

Archbold roared to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Fredericktown faced off against Cardington-Lincoln.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.