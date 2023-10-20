Clear Fork’s defense throttled River Valley, resulting in an 8-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Clear Fork enjoyed a tight margin over River Valley with an 8-0 lead heading to the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Clear Fork and River Valley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, River Valley faced off against Highland and Clear Fork took on Shelby on Oct. 6 at Shelby High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.