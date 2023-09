FREDERICKTOWN — Nobody was throwing tomatoes Wednesday night. Instead, Fredericktown’s 2023 Little Miss Tomato contestants gave an all-time leading show.

The 2023 Little Miss Tomato was Pearl Terez Cram; the runner-up was Scarlet Ann Grey; the second runner-up was Clara Banbury; third runner-up was Mackenzie Finley.

There were 27 contestants in total Wednesday night.